"Stop play”: Former tour pro rages at Sawgrass 17th

The 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass has provided great entertainment for years – and it’s no different at the Players Championship this year.

The iconic par-3 has caught out many of the biggest names in the game, with 29 balls finding the water on Saturday.

But with high winds having an impact, not everyone is a fan of the hole.

In fact, former PGA Tour professional turned TV analyst Brandel Chamblee went as far as to call for play to be stopped.

“They should stop play. The 17th hole is unplayable,” he tweeted.

He later added he had received more than 20 messages from players “expressing disdain” for the hole.

Needless to say, the 59-year-old's views split opinion on social media – including among golfers themselves.

Eddie Pepperell described the 17th as “pure entertainment”, while Scott Hend added: “Maybe the art of playing the ball low has disappeared these days”.

However, others agreed with Chamblee, with one Twitter user calling the hole “one of Pete Dye’s worst designs”, while another claimed it is the “worst hole on the PGA Tour”.