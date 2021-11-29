The Masters: How the 2022 field looks right now

As 2021 hurtles towards an end, attention is shifting towards the 2022 season and, in particular, the major championships.

For the game's top male professionals, the first of the four marquee events will be staged, as is customary, at Augusta National Golf Club with the 86th edition of The Masters.

Taking place from April 7-10, the tournament will see Hideki Matsuyama attempt to become just the fourth player to successfully defend the Green Jacket.

Officially, the invites have yet to be posted but more than 70 players have already earned their spots in the field.

Here's a full guide to those who can look forward to a trip to Georgia this spring...

Past Masters champions

Fred Couples, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett, Ian Woosnam.

Past champions not currently expected to play: Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke Jr, Angel Cabrera, Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Sir Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Bob Goalby, Trevor Immelman, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods, Fuzzy Zoeller

US Open champions (2017-2021)

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland

Open champions (2017-2021)

Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Collin Morikawa

PGA champions (2017-2021)

Justin Thomas

Winners of The Players Championship (2018-2021)

Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson

Current Olympic gold medallist

Xander Schauffele

2021 US Amateur champion and the runner-up to the 2021 US Amateur champion

James Piot, Austin Greaser

2021 Amateur champion

Laird Shepherd

2021 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

Keita Nakajima

2022 Latin America Amateur champion

TBD



2021 US Mid-Amateur champion

TBD

The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2021 Masters Tournament

Will Zalatoris, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose, Corey Connors, Tony Finau, Cameron Smith, Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Robert MacIntyre, Kevin Na

The first four players, including ties, in the 2021 US Open Championship

Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Guido Migliozzi

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2021 Open Championship

All already qualified

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2021 PGA Championship

Harry Higgs, Padraig Harrington, Paul Casey

Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the 2021 Masters to the 2022 Masters

Sam Burns, KH Lee, Garrick Higgo, Cam Davis, Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, Abraham Ancer, Kevin Kisner, Max Homa, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Lucas Hebert, Viktor Hovland, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

Those qualifying for the 2021 Tour Championship

Corey Conners, Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler, Daniel Berger, Erik van Rooyen, Billy Horschel

The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

TBD

The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

TBD