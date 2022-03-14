search
WATCH: Viktor Hovland sinks hole in one at the Players

Golf News

WATCH: Viktor Hovland sinks hole in one at the Players

By Jamie Hall14 March, 2022
Viktor Hovland The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass Hole in one Tour News PGA Tour
Viktor Hovland Players Championship Hole In One

Some of the big names might be finding the Players Championship tough this week – but Viktor Hovland isn’t one of them.

Only three other players had even found the green on the par-3 eighth on Monday before Hovland stepped up and promptly drained his tee shot.

The world No.3 celebrated with his playing partners after his ace, even picking up Kevin Streelman.

• Shane Lowry has incredible ace at Sawgrass

Watch the moment for yourself...

The hole in one moved the Norwegian to four-under for the tournament.

• WATCH: Sawgrass claims big-name victims

Hovland’s was the second ace so far at TPC Sawgrass this week.

Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry holed out at the notoriously difficult 17th on Sunday.

