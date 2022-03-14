WATCH: Viktor Hovland sinks hole in one at the Players

Some of the big names might be finding the Players Championship tough this week – but Viktor Hovland isn’t one of them.

Only three other players had even found the green on the par-3 eighth on Monday before Hovland stepped up and promptly drained his tee shot.

The world No.3 celebrated with his playing partners after his ace, even picking up Kevin Streelman.

Watch the moment for yourself...

Another one!



Viktor Hovland throwing darts 🎯 https://t.co/8YGmXuUioi — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) March 14, 2022

The hole in one moved the Norwegian to four-under for the tournament.

Hovland’s was the second ace so far at TPC Sawgrass this week.

Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry holed out at the notoriously difficult 17th on Sunday.