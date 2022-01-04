PICKING MY FAVOURITE FAIRWAY WOOD

Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods

Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

COBRA SPEEDZONE DRIVERS – Are these Cobra’s best ever?

COBRA SPEEDZONE DRIVERS – Are these Cobra’s best ever?

G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?

G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?

FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?

FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?

THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?

THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?

HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?

HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?

There is an abundance of brilliant fairway woods on the market.

There is an abundance of brilliant fairway woods on the market.

In this video, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) decided to take four of his favourite designs for 2021 out onto the golf course for a test.

• COBRA RADSPEED fairways – FIRST LOOK!

• Srixon ZX Series woods – FIRST LOOK!

He selected the COBRA RADSPEED, Srixon ZX, Titleist TSi3 and the TaylorMade SIM2, because each of these models offers something a little bit different when compared to one another.



• TaylorMade SIM2 fairways – FIRST LOOK!

• Titleist TSi fairway woods - FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video to find out why David has selected these four models and which one will be going in his bag.