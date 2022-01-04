search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosPICKING MY FAVOURITE FAIRWAY WOOD

PICKING MY FAVOURITE FAIRWAY WOOD

By David Cunninghame23 December, 2021
Fairway Woods Comparison Cobra RADSPEED fairways Srixon ZX Series TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium Titleist TSi fairways Review Video

Related videos

TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
£519 driver vs £150 driver | What's the difference?
£519 driver vs £150 driver | What's the difference?
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?
REAL GAME CHANGERS – Titleist TSi metalwoods review
REAL GAME CHANGERS – Titleist TSi metalwoods review
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
COBRA SPEEDZONE DRIVERS – Are these Cobra’s best ever?
COBRA SPEEDZONE DRIVERS – Are these Cobra’s best ever?
OLD SCHOOL 1-IRON vs TITLEIST 718 T-MB
OLD SCHOOL 1-IRON vs TITLEIST 718 T-MB
FIRST REVIEW! Mizuno ST190 drivers & woods
FIRST REVIEW! Mizuno ST190 drivers & woods
FIRST REVIEW! Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver
FIRST REVIEW! Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS metalwoods review
Titleist TS metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods

PICKING MY FAVOURITE FAIRWAY WOOD

By David Cunninghame23 December, 2021
Fairway Woods Comparison Cobra RADSPEED fairways Srixon ZX Series TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium Titleist TSi fairways Review Video

There is an abundance of brilliant fairway woods on the market.

There is an abundance of brilliant fairway woods on the market.

In this video, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) decided to take four of his favourite designs for 2021 out onto the golf course for a test.

• COBRA RADSPEED fairways – FIRST LOOK!

• Srixon ZX Series woods – FIRST LOOK!

He selected the COBRA RADSPEED, Srixon ZX, Titleist TSi3 and the TaylorMade SIM2, because each of these models offers something a little bit different when compared to one another.

• TaylorMade SIM2 fairways – FIRST LOOK!

• Titleist TSi fairway woods - FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video to find out why David has selected these four models and which one will be going in his bag.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow