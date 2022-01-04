PICKING MY FAVOURITE FAIRWAY WOOD

There is an abundance of brilliant fairway woods on the market.
In this video, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) decided to take four of his favourite designs for 2021 out onto the golf course for a test.
He selected the COBRA RADSPEED, Srixon ZX, Titleist TSi3 and the TaylorMade SIM2, because each of these models offers something a little bit different when compared to one another.
Watch the video to find out why David has selected these four models and which one will be going in his bag.