search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCam Smith drops biggest LIV Golf hint yet

Golf News

Cam Smith drops biggest LIV Golf hint yet

By Jamie Hall11 August, 2022
cam smith LIV Golf PGA Tour FedEx Cup Greg Norman
Cam Smith

World No.2 Cam Smith claimed he is “ready to cop some heat” in the biggest hint yet that he will join LIV Golf.

The recently-crowned Open champion has been linked with the Saudi-backed rebel tour for several months and has repeatedly refused to rule out the prospect of a switch – including in the moments after lifting the Claret Jug last month.

• Action "critical" for golf clubs amid heatwave

• Richie Ramsay reveals hilarious Tiger Woods tale

Fellow PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy earlier this week claimed Smith and close friend Marc Leishman were “gone”, with the former having signed a $100 million contract with the Greg Norman-fronted tour.

Now the Australian has given the biggest indication yet of where his future lies, revealing he is prepared for the criticism which may come his way if and when his move is confirmed.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the reigning PLAYERS champion also gave his thoughts on the reporting of the saga.

“It’s just their job,” he said after his opening round at the FedEx St Jude Championship.

• PGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase

• Rory McIlroy says LIV battle turned "personal"

“They’re there to sell stories. I'm sure they’ve had a few looks at it the last few days.

“I’m ready to cop some heat. I understand that’s what I’ve said but I’m here to win the FedEx Cup playoffs. That’s my No.1 goal and whatever happens after that will come from me.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - cam smith

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - Greg Norman

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

REVEALED: What stars need to do in return for LIV Golf cash
Judge sets trial date for LIV Golf’s PGA Tour antitrust lawsuit
Greg Norman: World ranking “severely compromised” without LIV
Rory McIlroy: Tour stars "in agreement" after Tiger Woods meeting
Will Zalatoris reveals reaction to nearly hitting THAT shot

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow