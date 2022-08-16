Cam Smith drops biggest LIV Golf hint yet

World No.2 Cam Smith claimed he is “ready to cop some heat” in the biggest hint yet that he will join LIV Golf.

The recently-crowned Open champion has been linked with the Saudi-backed rebel tour for several months and has repeatedly refused to rule out the prospect of a switch – including in the moments after lifting the Claret Jug last month.

Fellow PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy earlier this week claimed Smith and close friend Marc Leishman were “gone”, with the former having signed a $100 million contract with the Greg Norman-fronted tour.

Now the Australian has given the biggest indication yet of where his future lies, revealing he is prepared for the criticism which may come his way if and when his move is confirmed.

World No. 2 Cameron Smith drops biggest hint yet that he will be joining LIV Golf ⛳ pic.twitter.com/1xKetYDc1B — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) August 11, 2022

Speaking to Sky Sports, the reigning PLAYERS champion also gave his thoughts on the reporting of the saga.

“It’s just their job,” he said after his opening round at the FedEx St Jude Championship.

“They’re there to sell stories. I'm sure they’ve had a few looks at it the last few days.

“I’m ready to cop some heat. I understand that’s what I’ve said but I’m here to win the FedEx Cup playoffs. That’s my No.1 goal and whatever happens after that will come from me.”