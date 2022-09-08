LIV Golf’s 2023 tournament schedule and venues ‘leaked’

There are still four events to be played on the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series but attention is already shifting to next year.

The Saudi-funded start-up staged its fourth tournament in Boston over the weekend, with former world No.1 and two-time major champion Dustin Johnson finishing top of the leaderboard.

The action moves on to Rich Harvest Farms in Illinois in a fortnight’s time ahead of trip’s to Thailand and Saudi Arabia next month before the season concludes with the Tour Championship, taking place at Trump Doral in Florida from October 27-30.

However, despite there being plenty still to play for this year, a leaked schedule for 2023 was leaked late last week – and it got tongues wagging.

First reported by SI.com, the season will run from February to September and comprise 14 events: nine in the US and five elsewhere.

It is anticipated that one of those ‘international’ stops will include a visit to 1997 Ryder Cup host venue Valderrama.

That’s significant as, until recently, the Andalucian track was a staple of the DP World Tour, hosting various events in the half-century the former European Tour has been in existence.

Here’s a full rundown of the ‘tentative’ LIV schedule for 2023:

- February: Florida (Course TBD)

- February: California (Course TBD)

- March: Tucson (Dove Mountain or the Gallery)

- April: Australia (Sydney or Queensland)

- April: Singapore (Sentosa)

- May: Washington (Week after US PGA, Course TBD)

- June: Philadelphia (Course TBD)

- July: London (Centurion)

- July: Spain (Valderrama, week before The Open)

- August: New Jersey (Bedminster)

- August: West Virginia (The Greenbrier)

- September: Chicago (Course TBD)

- September: Toronto or Mexico (Course TBD)

- September: Florida (Trump Doral)

LIV officials have yet to confirm whether or not this schedule is indeed accurate and so it remains subject to change.