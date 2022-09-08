search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLIV Golf’s 2023 tournament schedule and venues ‘leaked’

Golf News

LIV Golf’s 2023 tournament schedule and venues ‘leaked’

By Michael McEwan05 September, 2022
LIV Golf Tour News Valderrama PGA Tour DP World Tour
Liv Golf Schedule 2023

There are still four events to be played on the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series but attention is already shifting to next year.

The Saudi-funded start-up staged its fourth tournament in Boston over the weekend, with former world No.1 and two-time major champion Dustin Johnson finishing top of the leaderboard.

The action moves on to Rich Harvest Farms in Illinois in a fortnight’s time ahead of trip’s to Thailand and Saudi Arabia next month before the season concludes with the Tour Championship, taking place at Trump Doral in Florida from October 27-30.

• HV3 tracker explains LIV Golf decision

• Former LIV star pledges future to DP World Tour

However, despite there being plenty still to play for this year, a leaked schedule for 2023 was leaked late last week – and it got tongues wagging.

First reported by SI.com, the season will run from February to September and comprise 14 events: nine in the US and five elsewhere.

It is anticipated that one of those ‘international’ stops will include a visit to 1997 Ryder Cup host venue Valderrama.

That’s significant as, until recently, the Andalucian track was a staple of the DP World Tour, hosting various events in the half-century the former European Tour has been in existence.

Here’s a full rundown of the ‘tentative’ LIV schedule for 2023:

-       February: Florida (Course TBD)

-       February: California (Course TBD)

-       March: Tucson (Dove Mountain or the Gallery)

-       April: Australia (Sydney or Queensland)

-       April: Singapore (Sentosa)

-       May: Washington (Week after US PGA, Course TBD)

-       June: Philadelphia (Course TBD)

-       July: London (Centurion)

-       July: Spain (Valderrama, week before The Open)

-       August: New Jersey (Bedminster)

-       August: West Virginia (The Greenbrier)

-       September: Chicago (Course TBD)

-       September: Toronto or Mexico (Course TBD)

-       September: Florida (Trump Doral)

LIV officials have yet to confirm whether or not this schedule is indeed accurate and so it remains subject to change.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Valderrama

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

DP World Tour issues BMW PGA Championship update
BMW PGA Championship: Play suspended following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II: Golf pays tribute to late monarch
Ryder Cup stars issue rallying call ahead of PGA Cup
WATCH: Ian Poulter booed on first tee at Wentworth

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow