Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Tiger Woods: Bookies reveal odds on Masters win

Golf News

Tiger Woods: Bookies reveal odds on Masters win

By Michael McEwan15 February, 2023
The Masters Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker Betting Tour News
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods makes his much-anticipated return to the tour this week when he pegs it up in the Genesis Invitational – but most golf fans are already looking towards The Masters.

Assuming he suffers no setbacks between now and then, the 15-time major champion will be expected to make his 25th appearance at Augusta in April.

He’ll go there with a formidable reputation to uphold, too. As well as being a five-time winner of the Green Jacket – most recently in 2019 – he has never missed a cut in the Masters as a professional.

• DP World official calls for LIV Golf "truce"

• Tiger "unsure" about seeing LIV golfers at Masters

Indeed, only once in 24 previous starts has he failed to advance to the weekend, that coming back in 1996 in his final year as an amateur.

So, despite question marks over his physical condition, not to mention the presence of an all-star cast for company, there are many who maintain that he can content in the first men’s major of the year – and perhaps even win it.

If they are so inclined, those people might want to put their money where their mouths are.

Currently, Woods is listed as short as 50/1 with some British bookies to win a record-equalling sixth Masters. Sky Bet, meantime, have him out at 80/1 to claim the Green Jacket.

• Johnson suffers blow ahead of new LIV season

• 13 big names not yet in The Masters field

Rory McIlroy is the favourite for the title. The career grand slam-chasing Irishman is 7/1, with Jon Rahm at 9/1.

Defending champion and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler is 14/1 alongside Open champ Cam Smith, with Justin Thomas at 16/1.

The 87th Masters Tournament takes place at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6-9.

The Masters: Current betting guide

7/1 - Rory McIlroy

9/1 - Jon Rahm

14/1 - Scottie Scheffler

14/1 - Cam Smith

16/1 - Justin Thomas

20/1 - Collin Morikawa

22/1 - Patrick Cantlay

25/1 - Dustin Johnson

25/1 - Xander Schauffele

Please note: all prices are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change. Please always gamble responsibly.

Golf News

Ryder Cup hopeful Thomas Pieters joining LIV Golf
Olympic legend blasts Tiger Woods over tampon apology
Tiger Woods says sorry for tampon joke
LIV Golf dealt a blow in latest court ruling against PGA Tour
Legendary golf referee John Paramor dies aged 67

