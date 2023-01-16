WATCH: Trailer drops for new Netflix golf series

The first trailer for the new Netflix golf series has landed.



"Full Swing" is coming to Netflix on February 15 - and it looks set to be utterly unmissable.



It was announced in January 2022 that the PGA Tour and the governing bodies behind the four men’s major - Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA of America, the USGA and the R&A – had agreed to let Netflix cameras go behind the scenes in a new and previously explored way at the sport’s biggest events, including the Masters Tournament, US PGA, US Open and The Open.



The series has been produced by the makers of the hugely popular Formula 1 show "Drive To Survive" and promises to "capture the intensity of training, travel, victory and defeat through the lens of a diverse group of players and their support teams".

Players who originally committed to appear in the show included (in alphabetical order) Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Harry Higgs, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Na, Mito Pereira, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson.

Of those, Ancer, Garcia, Johnson, Koepka, Poulter and Watson have subsequently joined LIV Golf - and judging by the trailer, the show WON'T completely ignore the emergence of the Saudi-funded enterprise, with several of those names featuring.



Indeed, Poulter appears near the start saying, "You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour."

Watch the trailer for 'Full Swing', the new Netflix golf series now

Spieth, Thomas, Scheffler, Koepka, Morikawa, Poulter, Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Finau, Theegala, Pereira, Niemann, and McIlroy.



Full Swing premieres February 15. pic.twitter.com/jyxCb1Sgmk — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2023