How to play Texas Scramble

Texas Scramble is one of the most popular team games in golf.
It is very straightforward. Each player in a group tees off as normal. The best of these shots is then chosen to be used for the next shot.
• What is a Texas Scramble in golf?
• How to play Bingo Bango Bongo
Each member of the team hits his or her shot from that spot. This process continues until the hole is played out.
To get a better idea of how it works, watch Cammy & David demonstrate the format with the help of a few familiar faces.