How to play Texas Scramble

How to play Bingo Bango Bongo

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them

Scottish Open Pro-Am… will our guy kill someone?!

How to improve your chipping control

How to release your clubhead

How to make the most of your hybrids

How to hit a stinger

How to play the ball below your feet

How to smash your driver an extra 15 yards

How to chip from a bare lie

How to improve your greenside chipping

How to hole every 3ft putt

How to improve your set-up

How to hit the perfect pitch shot

How to improve your follow through

How to hole more putts