How to play Texas Scramble

How to play Texas Scramble

By bunkered.co.uk11 November, 2021
Texas Scramble Golf formats Rules Fun stuff How to

Texas Scramble is one of the most popular team games in golf.

It is very straightforward. Each player in a group tees off as normal. The best of these shots is then chosen to be used for the next shot.

• What is a Texas Scramble in golf?

• How to play Bingo Bango Bongo

Each member of the team hits his or her shot from that spot. This process continues until the hole is played out.

To get a better idea of how it works, watch Cammy & David demonstrate the format with the help of a few familiar faces. 

