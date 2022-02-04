Robert MacIntyre: Scot opens up on slow start to year

Scottish No.1 Robert MacIntyre admitted he had to do “quite a bit of work” on his game after a poor start to the year.

The Oban native missed the cut in both events he has played so far this year, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

In Abu Dhabi a poor second round undid the work of a solid first day, while in Dubai he was unable to get his game firing on all cylinders and paid the price.

Following his disappointing opening two performances, MacIntyre admitted he had to put in the hard yards.

In particular, he revealed he wanted to get back to hitting his natural left-to-right shape which has served him so well during his career.

“I have had to do quite a bit of work on my game in the last week,” MacIntyre told Sky Sports.

“I haven’t been playing great but I am trying to get back to drawing the ball the way I used to.”

So far MacIntyre’s hard work appears to be paying off as he rediscovered some form at the Ras al Khaimah Championship.

He is eight-under after his second round, six behind leader David Law.