Cam Smith reveals "pretty cool" mullet impact

Golf News

Cam Smith reveals "pretty cool" mullet impact

By Jamie Hall21 April, 2022
cam smith Cameron Smith Zurich Classic PGA Tour Tour News
Cam Smith Mullet

Cam Smith has become one of the biggest names in golf.

The Australian is enjoying a hugely successful period, winning the Players Championship and coming close at the Masters.

His rise to become one of the world’s best golfers has seen him become a hero Down Under.

• Brooklyn Beckham impresses Ryder Cup 

• Tiger Woods reveals latest course design

But his success has also had an unexpected impact back home.

In a tribute to the 28-year-old, a growing number of junior golfers are now sporting Smith’s trademark mullet hairdo.

“I think there's a few kids in Australia who have adapted the mullet a little bit,” he told reporters ahead of the Zurich Classic.

“I'm not sure how their parents feel about it.

• Plans for "world-class" new St Andrews course

• Billy Horschel's message to critics

“I've just noticed, in talking to my dad and family back home, my coach and stuff like that, kids that he's coaching now are growing mullets. It's pretty cool.”

Smith will attempt his Zurich Classic title alongside fellow Australian Marc Leishman.

