Scottie Scheffler makes gear switch ahead of CJ Cup

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler looks to be making a big equipment change, in a week where he is defending his world No.1 status.

As reported by GolfWRX, the 26-year-old was spotted with a Scotty Cameron T-5.5 Proto mallet putter in South Carolina, a significant switch from his previous blade style Scotty Cameron.

The world No.1 had an incredible run with the Scotty Cameron blade, including a Masters win, but it looks like he will be employing a new shape of head this week.

The switch comes in a potentially important week for Scheffler, as his status at the top of the World Ranking is under threat from Rory McIlroy.

Scheffler will lose the top spot if he finishes outside the top-two, and McIlroy wins the event, or if McIlroy finishes solo second and Scheffler finishes outside the top 34.

The CJ Cup takes place at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina, with 15 of the world's top 20 ranked players in the field.

