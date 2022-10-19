search
HomeGolf NewsScottie Scheffler makes gear switch ahead of CJ Cup

Gear

Scottie Scheffler makes gear switch ahead of CJ Cup

By Lewis Fraser19 October, 2022
Scottie Scheffler World Number 1

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler looks to be making a big equipment change, in a week where he is defending his world No.1 status.

As reported by GolfWRX, the 26-year-old was spotted with a Scotty Cameron T-5.5 Proto mallet putter in South Carolina, a significant switch from his previous blade style Scotty Cameron.

• PGA Tour to announce more elevated events

• How Scottie Scheffler could lose No.1 spot

The world No.1 had an incredible run with the Scotty Cameron blade, including a Masters win, but it looks like he will be employing a new shape of head this week.

Scotty Cameron New Putter

The switch comes in a potentially important week for Scheffler, as his status at the top of the World Ranking is under threat from Rory McIlroy.

Scheffler will lose the top spot if he finishes outside the top-two, and McIlroy wins the event, or if McIlroy finishes solo second and Scheffler finishes outside the top 34.

• Sergio concedes Ryder Cup career is over

• Scotty Cameron latest range

The CJ Cup  takes place at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina, with 15 of the world's top 20 ranked players in the field.

